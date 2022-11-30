Insider Selling: International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) SVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) SVP Derek G. Solon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $222,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,340.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

International Seaways Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $42.67 on Wednesday. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $48.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $236.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.13 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 21.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.50%. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,511,000 after buying an additional 64,562 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,365,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,238,000 after buying an additional 43,736 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 8.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,291,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,510,000 after buying an additional 170,380 shares in the last quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter valued at $20,511,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,353,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INSW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

