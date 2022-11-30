Insider Selling: Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Senior Officer Sells 3,100 Shares of Stock

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) Senior Officer Priscilla Fuchslocher sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.46, for a total value of C$165,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$601,959.60.

Methanex Price Performance

Methanex stock opened at C$54.92 on Wednesday. Methanex Co. has a 52 week low of C$39.00 and a 52 week high of C$71.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$50.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.21. The stock has a market cap of C$3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.13.

Methanex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Methanex Company Profile

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on Methanex to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Methanex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$51.60.

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

