Insider Selling: Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Director Sells 2,057 Shares of Stock

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENEGet Rating) Director Gary Patou sold 2,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $70,616.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,261.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gary Patou also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, November 25th, Gary Patou sold 1,937 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $67,388.23.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $36.39 on Wednesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on XENE. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,611 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,811,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,480,000 after acquiring an additional 820,723 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,572,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,091,000 after acquiring an additional 738,892 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,640,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,207,000 after acquiring an additional 738,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 724,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,143,000 after buying an additional 552,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

