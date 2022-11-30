Insider Selling: Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Director Sells 2,057 Shares of Stock

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) Director Gary Patou sold 2,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $70,616.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,261.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gary Patou also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, November 25th, Gary Patou sold 1,937 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $67,388.23.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $36.39 on Wednesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

A number of brokerages have commented on XENE. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,611 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,811,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,480,000 after acquiring an additional 820,723 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,572,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,091,000 after acquiring an additional 738,892 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,640,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,207,000 after acquiring an additional 738,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 724,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,143,000 after buying an additional 552,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.