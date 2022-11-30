Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys Shares of 27,458 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 1,372.5% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 125.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOFI opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.57.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

