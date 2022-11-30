Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $251,000 Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,014 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 28.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 200.4% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.7% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 15,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.27.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

