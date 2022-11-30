Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,805 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,828,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,850,754,000 after buying an additional 455,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,304,000 after purchasing an additional 50,382 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 410.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,770,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,279,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,320,000 after purchasing an additional 403,608 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.