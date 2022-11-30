Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 24.9% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Marriott International by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,583,000 after buying an additional 13,313 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Marriott International by 1.0% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Marriott International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

Marriott International Stock Up 1.5 %

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,812 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,694 in the last ninety days. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAR stock opened at $161.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.73. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The company has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.