Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTUGet Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.59-13.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.035-14.250 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.54 billion. Intuit also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.41-1.45 EPS.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $379.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $107.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $697.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $397.86 and its 200 day moving average is $410.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intuit from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $538.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $521.58.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 833.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 24.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 37.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

