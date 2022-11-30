Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.41-$1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.89 billion-$2.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.06 billion. Intuit also updated its FY23 guidance to $13.59-13.89 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on INTU. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $502.00 to $490.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $521.58.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $379.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $397.86 and its 200-day moving average is $410.75. Intuit has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $697.27. The firm has a market cap of $107.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insider Activity at Intuit

Institutional Trading of Intuit

In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Intuit by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,190,000 after purchasing an additional 501,656 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 988,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $380,994,000 after purchasing an additional 129,898 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Intuit by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,422,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $684,015,000 after purchasing an additional 113,435 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 61,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,729,000 after purchasing an additional 43,203 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.