Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Inuvo Stock Performance
NYSE:INUV opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.78. Inuvo has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45.
About Inuvo
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inuvo (INUV)
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.