Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUVGet Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Inuvo Stock Performance

NYSE:INUV opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.78. Inuvo has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45.

About Inuvo

(Get Rating)

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.