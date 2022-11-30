Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Inuvo Stock Performance

NYSE:INUV opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.78. Inuvo has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

