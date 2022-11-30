Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:UUP)

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 36,299 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 39% compared to the average volume of 26,206 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund alerts:

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA UUP opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.84. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund has a 1-year low of $25.36 and a 1-year high of $30.76.

About Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.