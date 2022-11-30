Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Acquired by Seeyond

Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Invesco were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after buying an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,980,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $875,838,000 after buying an additional 2,297,862 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Invesco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,935,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $206,060,000 after buying an additional 58,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,734,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,069,000 after buying an additional 91,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.93. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). Invesco had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on IVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.