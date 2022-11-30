Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE)

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 241,410 put options on the company. This is an increase of 22% compared to the typical daily volume of 197,983 put options.

Institutional Trading of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLE. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

XLE opened at $90.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.76. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $94.71.

About Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

