iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 249,267 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,373,605 shares.The stock last traded at $132.95 and had previously closed at $133.82.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.68.

Institutional Trading of iShares Biotechnology ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 9,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

