iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,562 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.71% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $43,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 398,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,290,000 after purchasing an additional 56,873 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 80.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 283,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,210,000 after acquiring an additional 126,699 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 139.5% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 271,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,934,000 after acquiring an additional 158,177 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 198,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,765,000 after acquiring an additional 21,116 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 184,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $366.07 on Wednesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $287.82 and a 12 month high of $559.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.56.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.802 per share. This represents a $7.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

