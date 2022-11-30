Jack A. Khattar Sells 11,135 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Stock

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 11,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $391,729.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 789,434 shares in the company, valued at $27,772,288.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SUPN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $540,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,914 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $492,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

