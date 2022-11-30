Jack A. Khattar Sells 11,135 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Stock

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 11,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $391,729.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 789,434 shares in the company, valued at $27,772,288.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of SUPN stock opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 0.93.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SUPN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.
