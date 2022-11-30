James A. Christy Sells 5,000 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Stock

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) EVP James A. Christy sold 5,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $112,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Provident Financial Services Stock Up 0.5 %

PFS stock opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 44.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial Services

PFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,005 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 248,582 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $495,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,069,000. 64.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Featured Stories

