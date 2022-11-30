Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618,983 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.35% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $35,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $48.64 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $48.28 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.62.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.