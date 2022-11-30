Jeffrey E. Eberwein Buys 1,000 Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.61 per share, with a total value of $22,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,211,378.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Hudson Global Stock Up 5.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HSON opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.52. Hudson Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.76.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on HSON. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Global
Hudson Global Company Profile
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hudson Global (HSON)
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.