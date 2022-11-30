Jeffrey E. Eberwein Buys 1,000 Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.61 per share, with a total value of $22,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,211,378.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSON opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.52. Hudson Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.76.

Several brokerages have commented on HSON. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSON. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $873,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Global during the second quarter worth approximately $641,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Global during the second quarter worth approximately $539,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hudson Global by 16.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 11.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

