Jo Natauri Sells 129,985 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Jo Natauri sold 129,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $2,693,289.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,204,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,967,164.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jo Natauri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 25th, Jo Natauri sold 26,883 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $562,392.36.

On Monday, November 21st, Jo Natauri sold 81,229 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $1,664,382.21.

On Friday, November 18th, Jo Natauri sold 129,393 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $2,709,489.42.

On Monday, November 14th, Jo Natauri sold 186,114 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $4,131,730.80.

On Friday, November 11th, Jo Natauri sold 187,059 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $4,190,121.60.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Jo Natauri sold 110,584 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52.

On Monday, September 12th, Jo Natauri sold 90,313 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $2,473,673.07.

On Friday, September 9th, Jo Natauri sold 83,312 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $2,203,602.40.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Jo Natauri sold 87,974 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $2,182,634.94.

Flywire Stock Performance

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Flywire Co. has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $43.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLYW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Flywire by 127.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,221,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,057 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Flywire by 1,254.5% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Flywire by 29.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,222 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter worth about $24,759,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Flywire by 177.4% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,056,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,301,000 after acquiring an additional 675,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Read More

