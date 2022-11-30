Jo Natauri Sells 129,985 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Jo Natauri sold 129,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $2,693,289.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,204,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,967,164.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Jo Natauri also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 25th, Jo Natauri sold 26,883 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $562,392.36.
- On Monday, November 21st, Jo Natauri sold 81,229 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $1,664,382.21.
- On Friday, November 18th, Jo Natauri sold 129,393 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $2,709,489.42.
- On Monday, November 14th, Jo Natauri sold 186,114 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $4,131,730.80.
- On Friday, November 11th, Jo Natauri sold 187,059 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $4,190,121.60.
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Jo Natauri sold 110,584 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52.
- On Monday, September 12th, Jo Natauri sold 90,313 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $2,473,673.07.
- On Friday, September 9th, Jo Natauri sold 83,312 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $2,203,602.40.
- On Wednesday, September 7th, Jo Natauri sold 87,974 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $2,182,634.94.
Shares of FLYW stock opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Flywire Co. has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $43.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.68 and a beta of 1.28.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Flywire by 127.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,221,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,057 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Flywire by 1,254.5% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Flywire by 29.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,222 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter worth about $24,759,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Flywire by 177.4% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,056,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,301,000 after acquiring an additional 675,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.
