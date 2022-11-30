Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 6,700 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.89, for a total transaction of $1,647,463.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,439,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,058,664,560.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $235.59 on Wednesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $350.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.66 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,956,000 after buying an additional 9,586 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 2nd quarter worth $1,147,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,220,000 after buying an additional 90,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 54.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
