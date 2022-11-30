Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 958 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 331.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 94,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after purchasing an additional 72,841 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 458.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 66,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 54,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 597,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $138.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.10. The company has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.63.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.