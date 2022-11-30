Kevin Olson Sells 76,644 Shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) Stock

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) Director Kevin Olson sold 76,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.21, for a total value of C$475,729.31.

Shares of HWX stock opened at C$6.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.30. Headwater Exploration Inc. has a 12-month low of C$4.32 and a 12-month high of C$8.18. The firm has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.53.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Headwater Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Headwater Exploration presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.54.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

