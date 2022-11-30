Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KTCC opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Key Tronic has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $52.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTCC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Key Tronic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Key Tronic by 20.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Key Tronic in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Key Tronic during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.