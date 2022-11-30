KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 677.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $27.17.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.64.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.