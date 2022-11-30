Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 149.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,660,612 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 5,783,893 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $34,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 598,378 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 127,078 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,838,955 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,493 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,565,145 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 1,203.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,910,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.98. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $6.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.77%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KGC. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.25 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.89.

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

