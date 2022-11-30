Korea Investment CORP Has $2.61 Million Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CDAY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 1,708.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 30,369 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDAY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays upgraded Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.15.

CDAY stock opened at $64.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.90 and its 200-day moving average is $57.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.71 and a beta of 1.47. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.23 and a twelve month high of $113.75.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $315.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.37 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $725,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,827,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,444,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

