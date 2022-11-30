Korea Investment CORP Invests $1.76 Million in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 55,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 25.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.5% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 30.8% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on HWM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.80. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $39.24.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Further Reading

