Korea Investment CORP Purchases 10,500 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of UGI by 598.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UGI by 83.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 2,519.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Tobam increased its position in shares of UGI by 107.2% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UGI from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

UGI Price Performance

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI stock opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.54. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $47.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,758.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,758.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Featured Articles

