Korea Investment CORP Sells 800 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 3,533.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,769,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

TYL stock opened at $324.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.43. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.11 and a twelve month high of $544.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 73.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.08.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.