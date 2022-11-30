Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) EVP Sells $1,962,919.00 in Stock

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 42,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,962,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,111.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Friday, November 25th, Chan Pin Chong sold 800 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $38,080.00.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $45.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.76. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $73.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.63%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KLIC. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 513.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4,100.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 480.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,348.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

