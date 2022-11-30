Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:LARK opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average of $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.32. Landmark Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 12.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 35,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.