Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Landmark Bancorp Trading Down 3.5 %
NASDAQ:LARK opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average of $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.32. Landmark Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Landmark Bancorp Company Profile
Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.
