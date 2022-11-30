Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEA. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 21.4% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,265,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $893,402,000 after buying an additional 1,103,398 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after acquiring an additional 993,216 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 412.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 770,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,962,000 after acquiring an additional 619,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,250,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,176,389,000 after acquiring an additional 473,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 650,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,811,000 after acquiring an additional 215,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $837,290.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,861,548.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lear news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $167,739.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $837,290.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,861,548.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,614 shares of company stock worth $5,971,177 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lear Price Performance

Lear Dividend Announcement

NYSE:LEA opened at $140.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.93 and a 200-day moving average of $135.72. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $114.67 and a 52 week high of $195.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LEA shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lear to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.54.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

