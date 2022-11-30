Lennar (NYSE:LEN) and The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Financial Comparison

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) and The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Lennar and The GEO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lennar 14.04% 23.12% 14.81% The GEO Group 3.48% 16.83% 4.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lennar and The GEO Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lennar 1 7 7 0 2.40 The GEO Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Lennar currently has a consensus price target of $97.43, indicating a potential upside of 12.76%. The GEO Group has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.75%. Given The GEO Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The GEO Group is more favorable than Lennar.

Lennar has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The GEO Group has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lennar and The GEO Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lennar $27.13 billion 0.93 $4.43 billion $15.12 5.71 The GEO Group $2.26 billion 0.65 $77.42 million $0.48 24.77

Lennar has higher revenue and earnings than The GEO Group. Lennar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The GEO Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.2% of Lennar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of The GEO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Lennar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of The GEO Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lennar beats The GEO Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties. It also offers residential mortgage financing, title insurance, and closing services for home buyers and others, as well as originates and sells securitization commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company is involved in the fund investment activity. It primarily serves first-time, move-up, active adult, and luxury homebuyers. Lennar Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award- winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care. GEO's worldwide operations include the ownership and/or delivery of support services for 102 facilities totaling approximately 82,000 beds, including idle facilities and projects under development, with a workforce of up to approximately 18,000 employees.

