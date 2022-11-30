LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.73

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.73 and last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 18217 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on LFST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.54.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

LifeStance Health Group Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Transactions at LifeStance Health Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

In other news, insider Warren Gouk sold 51,672 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $465,564.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,058,627 shares in the company, valued at $54,588,229.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Warren Gouk sold 51,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $465,564.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,058,627 shares in the company, valued at $54,588,229.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 82,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $580,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,584,540 shares in the company, valued at $39,259,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,277 shares of company stock worth $1,954,962. Company insiders own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 28.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 21.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LifeStance Health Group

(Get Rating)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.