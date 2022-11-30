Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,180 by Analysts at Barclays

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from GBX 1,130 ($13.52) to GBX 1,180 ($14.12) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.16) target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research report on Friday, November 25th.
LON:LIO opened at GBX 1,134 ($13.57) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 910.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 942.69. The company has a market cap of £736.36 million and a P/E ratio of 1,157.14. Liontrust Asset Management has a 52-week low of GBX 692 ($8.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,393.40 ($28.63).
In other Liontrust Asset Management news, insider John Stephen Ions purchased 7,600 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 843 ($10.08) per share, for a total transaction of £64,068 ($76,645.53).
Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.
