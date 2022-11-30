Lisata Therapeutics (LSTA) vs. Its Competitors Financial Review

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Rating) is one of 19 public companies in the “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Lisata Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.6% of Lisata Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Lisata Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lisata Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lisata Therapeutics N/A -29.53% -27.96% Lisata Therapeutics Competitors -2,169.68% -132.55% -27.24%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lisata Therapeutics N/A -$27.47 million -0.29 Lisata Therapeutics Competitors $2.97 billion $132.19 million 10.44

This table compares Lisata Therapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lisata Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lisata Therapeutics. Lisata Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lisata Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lisata Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lisata Therapeutics Competitors 32 247 370 31 2.59

Lisata Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 318.99%. As a group, “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 78.47%. Given Lisata Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lisata Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Lisata Therapeutics has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lisata Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 4.01, meaning that their average stock price is 301% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lisata Therapeutics rivals beat Lisata Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Lisata Therapeutics Company Profile

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was formerly known as NeoStem, Inc. and changed its name to Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. in June 2015. The company was formerly known as Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. on September 15, 2022. Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

