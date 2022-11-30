Louis Kabamba Watum Sells 14,000 Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Stock

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.22, for a total transaction of C$157,010.00.

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Up 1.7 %

IVN stock opened at C$11.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.52, a current ratio of 21.86 and a quick ratio of 20.86. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$6.41 and a 12 month high of C$13.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

