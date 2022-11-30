LPL Financial LLC Acquires 111,147 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,147 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $38,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 185.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $72.89 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $61.49 and a 52 week high of $81.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.95.

