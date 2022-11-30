LPL Financial LLC Acquires 173,447 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 956,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,447 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $36,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 476.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $41.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.75. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 38.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

