LPL Financial LLC Acquires 30,879 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,879 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $40,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,195,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,750,000 after buying an additional 449,089 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,575,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,384,000 after buying an additional 1,356,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,601,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,287,000 after buying an additional 319,459 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,751,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,012,000 after buying an additional 483,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after buying an additional 50,040 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL opened at $75.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.70. The stock has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.52.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

