LPL Financial LLC Acquires 84,318 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 713,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,318 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $44,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 69,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $5,913,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.0% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,748,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,590,000 after acquiring an additional 11,095 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $361,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.94.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International Profile

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $66.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

