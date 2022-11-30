LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 194,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 29,106 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $42,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $251.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $188.64 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

