LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 472,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,914 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $37,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 208.7% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the second quarter valued at $106,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $85.75 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $73.71 and a 52 week high of $97.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.46.

