LPL Financial LLC Has $39.61 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 649,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $39,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 181,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after acquiring an additional 94,840 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 427.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 35,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 28,524 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance
MDYG opened at $67.90 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.66 and its 200 day moving average is $65.41.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (MDYG)
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.