LPL Financial LLC Has $39.61 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 649,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $39,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 181,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after acquiring an additional 94,840 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 427.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 35,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 28,524 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

MDYG opened at $67.90 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.66 and its 200 day moving average is $65.41.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.