LPL Financial LLC Has $41.32 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 930,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,882 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 6.71% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $41,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Performance

XSVM opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $56.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.68.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

