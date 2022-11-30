LPL Financial LLC Has $41.34 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,389,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,027 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.91% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $41,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 47.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $145,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

GEM stock opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average of $28.71. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $38.07.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.