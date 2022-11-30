LPL Financial LLC Has $43.69 Million Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,268,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 78,835 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.75% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $43,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AMLP opened at $41.21 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $42.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.61.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

