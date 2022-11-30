LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,135 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.55% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $42,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 194.4% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 669.4% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $143.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.18 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.10.

