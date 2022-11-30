LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,858 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.09% of L3Harris Technologies worth $42,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 18.7% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 26,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 33,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,460 shares of company stock worth $8,792,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $276.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.42.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $225.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.19. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The firm has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.75.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

